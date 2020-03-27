Left Menu
S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans struggled to adapt to new confinement rules on Friday, with many city streets no less crowded than normal as a strict lockdown regime took effect and the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths.

The 21-day lockdown came into force at midnight. It restricts people to their homes for most activities including exercise, only permitting excursions for buying food or health emergencies. With shops, restaurants and offices shuttered and the number of confirmed domestic coronavirus cases rising above 1,000, streets in affluent parts of Johannesburg appeared quieter than usual. No buses ran and some staff of supermarkets that remained open hitched a ride to work in police cars.

But large crowds continued to gather in nearby Alexandra and other poor townships, where cramped conditions militate against social distancing and offer a rich breeding ground for the virus among people reliant on an ailing public health system. Many are also too poor to weather the associated economic fallout.

"I don't have money, now I am thinking what should I do? Because of this I will be stuck in the house with my babies and everyone and my wife," street vendor Godfrey Thula told Reuters in downtown Johannesburg. The country's first two deaths from the virus both occurred in Western Cape, 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) to the southwest, while total cases rose above 1,000 from 927 on Thursday, the health ministry said.

The cases include a German, who was detained and quarantined along with 59 other members of a tour group as they tried to leave the country, government news agency SABA reported. TOUGH TO ENFORCE

Africa's most industrialised nation is an epicentre of the outbreak on a continent where more than 3,200 people have been infected overall, of whom 84 have died. The lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took a virus test that came back negative on Wednesday, is among Africa's strictest, empowering the government to call out the army to enforce it and making the deliberate dissemination of false information a criminal offence.

But enforcing the restrictions will be a challenge of the kind that authorities in some other African countries are already compromising on. In Congo's capital Kinshasa, 10 million people will go under lockdown on Saturday, but the scheme will be relaxed for 48 hours after just four days.

On Friday, in one part of downtown Johannesburg close to the city's townships, Reuters saw police sweep up 300 homeless people to take them to a shelter while crowds gathered to try to buy groceries or just walk down the streets. In Alexandra, local broadcaster eNCA showed pictures of bustling streets and long queues outside supermarkets.

TIME FOR THE IMF? Ramaphosa on Thursday lobbied richer countries to help cushion the blow to Africa from a pandemic has killed over 21,000 people globally and devastated supply chains.

Already struggling, South Africa's economy appears particularly vulnerable to its effects. Its rand lost 1.3% against the dollar following the news of the rise in cases and first deaths. Even before the coronavirus, South Africa was mired in recession caused mostly by power cuts at its dysfunctional state-run utility, Eskom.

Mining companies, the core of its economy, are either cutting or shutting production, although platinum group metal output will continue. South Africa's airports and ports are also shut, interrupting global copper supplies. State logistics firm Transnet said on Friday it would scale down non-essential cargo operations.

Only Moody's is keeping South Africa's credit rating above junk, and it is expected to cut to below investment grade on Friday. The central bank launched a bond-buying scheme this week to try to revive a moribund credit market, while Ramaphosa announced measures aimed at helping small businesses. .

But unemployment is at a decade high of some 30 percent, and ailing state companies have already bled billions of rand from the treasury. "It's extremely difficult to see what South Africa can do. The structural problems that have held the country back are not ... going to be easily fixed now," Charles Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital, said, adding that it might be wise for Ramaphosa to seek an IMF package. (Additional reporting by Sisipho Skweyiya, Siphiwe Sibeko and Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg, Hereward Holland in Kinshasa and Angela Ukomadu in Lagos Editing by John Stonestreet)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Latest News

NEET 2020 postponed due to corona outbreak: HRD Ministry

The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed the national medical entrance exam, NEET, in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials saidThe National Eligibility cum Entrance NEET was scheduled for May 3The HRD Mini...

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma dies; Samajwadi Party pays condolence

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma passes away today at the age of 79. The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader, Rajya Sabha MP former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma is an irreparable loss. Condolences to the bereaved family said...

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says does not see rates going lower than 0.25%

Bank of Canadas Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins spoke after announcing a third cut to the overnight interest rate this month BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ BEGINS TELECONFERENCE AFTER CUTTING OVERNIGHT RAT...

Pandemic could spark unrest among West's urban poor - Red Cross aid agency

Social unrest could erupt among the urban poor and marginalised in the Wests biggest cities as they lack sources of income amid the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies IFRC said ...
