Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders agree to consider climate in coronavirus recovery plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:57 IST
EU leaders agree to consider climate in coronavirus recovery plan

European Union leaders have agreed that the bloc's coronavirus economic recovery plan should take heed of its aim to fight climate change. Following a six-hour video conference, the 27 EU leaders agreed late on Thursday to coordinate a coronavirus economic recovery plan.

Although the details of the plan itself still have to be worked out, a statement said they had agreed that it should be consistent with the "green transition", the phrase the EU uses to describe the aim of reducing emissions that heat the planet. The EU's executive commission wants its 27 member states to sign up at a summit in June to plans to make the entire bloc greenhouse gas neutral by 2050. So far, Poland is the only holdout.

Investors and environmental groups are seeking assurances that, as the economic fallout from coronavirus sucks up funding and political energy, Brussels will not lose sight of its climate change goals. Poland has warned that the pandemic will make EU climate targets harder to reach.

A global coalition of more than 300 climate change campaign groups urged governments on Thursday to use any coronavirus economic rescue packages to help accelerate a transition to a low-carbon future. "Choices being made right now will shape our society for years, if not decades to come," May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, a global climate campaign group which originated on U.S. college campuses, said in a statement.

With governments pouring money into the economy at levels unseen since World War Two, many politicians, economists and campaigners say the measures should be used to accelerate a shift away from planet-warming coal, oil and gas. The coronavirus crisis has proved governments can act in response to a crisis - a lesson that they should use to tackle climate change, said Andrew Parry, head of sustainable investment at Newton Investment Management said.

"While the immediate response of the authorities has been to rightly limit the social fall-out from the current crisis, it is nonetheless an opportunity to secure a healthier and more resilient future for the environment that should not be missed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

SBI passes on the entire 75 bps repo rate cut to borrowers: Bank statement.

SBI passes on the entire 75 bps repo rate cut to borrowers Bank statement....

Iran's army sets up hospital in capital as virus toll climbs

Iran announced another 144 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday and said thousands more were in critical condition as the military completed work on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital. Iran has reported nearl...

U.S. House takes up $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, as Trump blasts holdout congressman

Armed with hand sanitizer and discouraged from using elevators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives convened on Friday to quickly pass a sweeping 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill as President Donald Trump criticized a Republi...

O'Brien gets emotional after raising money to return home

Stranded after his flight was cancelled thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former New Zealand pacer Iain OBrien couldnt hold back tears after mustering enough money via crowd-funding to book his way back home. The 43-year-old from Welling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020