Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Abiy Ahmed holds meeting with COVID-19 Ministerial Committee

Considering that the number of positive cases has increased to a total of 16 as at March 27, 2020, and to ensure that these numbers do not increase exponentially, the Federal government has been taking heightened precautions to ensure that enough preventative measures have been taken.

PM Abiy Ahmed holds meeting with COVID-19 Ministerial Committee
Considering that the number of positive cases has increased to a total of 16 as at March 27, 2020, and to ensure that these numbers do not increase exponentially, the Federal government has been taking heightened precautions to ensure that enough preventative measures have been taken. Image Credit: Twitter(@AbiyAhmedAli)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a virtual meeting with the COVID-19 Ministerial Committee to discuss progress and provide additional direction and measures in the prevention and containment COVID-19.

Considering that the number of positive cases has increased to a total of 16 as at March 27, 2020, and to ensure that these numbers do not increase exponentially, the Federal government has been taking heightened precautions to ensure that enough preventative measures have been taken.

Following discussions held, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the following additional key measures and calls for action:

As of this afternoon, recent arrivals to Addis Ababa who cannot afford to quarantined in the various hotels identified will b transferred to Adarna Science and Technology University (ASTU) for the 15 days mandatory quarantine period upon arrival.

Two-week extension of school closures as of today, including higher learning institutions.

Strict adherence to social distancing protocols is expected within market areas and religious establishments. The Federal Government has been granted a constitutional mandate to halt religious gatherings in titles of grave national emergencies. But before enacting these constitutional measures, it once again appeals to all citizens that they are practicing social distancing protocols.

Calls upon all retired and in-training medical professionals to prepare for national duty if the situation warrants such extra support.

More than 134 facilities have been identified for quarantine, isolation, and treatment but with varying levels of equipment. Therefore, the government calls upon all citizens to strengthen the efforts of the national resource mobilization committee which is in the process of finding materials like beds, mattresses, bedsheets, ventilators, and other medical and non-medical supplies. Ethiopia: A New Horizon of Hope" height="9" src="file:///C:/Users/DELL/AppData/Local/Temp/msohtmlclip1/01/clip_image001.gif" width="213" />6.

The macro-economic sub-committee has been undertaking dialogue with key industry stakeholders in various sectors to craft a way forward in safeguarding the economy. As a result, the following measures will also be undertaken to stabilize the economy:

The macro-economic sub-committee has been undertaking dialogue with key industry stakeholders in various sectors to craft a way forward in safeguarding the economy. As a result, the following measures will also be undertaken to stabilize the economy:

a. Tax exemption for the import of materials and equipment to be used in the prevention and containment of #COVI D-19.

b. National Bank of Ethiopia to avail Birr 15 billion liquidity for private banks to enable them to provide debt relief and additional loans to their customers in need.

c. Banks to avail foreign currency for importers primarily importing goods and input materials for the prevention of KOVID-19.

d. Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to Increase the number of money individuals can transfer through mobile banking, to limit in-person cash handling

e. Removal of the minimum price set by the National Bank of Ethiopia on the horticulture sector for flower exports

f. The Ministry of Revenue to expedite VAT returns to support companies with cash flows

g. The Ministry of Trade and Industry to continue strengthening the measures it is undertaking to control price increments and supply shortages of consumer goods

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Railways conducting study to use train coaches as COVID-19 isolation wards

The Northern Railways has been tasked to conduct a feasibility study to ascertain if it can modify non-air conditioned coaches and cabins as isolation wards to treat coronavirus patients, sources said. On Wednesday, PTI had reported how t...

Provide feedback on problems faced by people due to COVID-19 outbreak: PM tells RJs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged radio jockeys to provide feedback on the difficulties and challenges faced by people due to the coronavirus outbreak to help the government resolve their problems swiftly. Interacting with a gr...

Assam closes markets as people jostle to buy essential items

The Assam government announced that all markets in Assam except grocery shops and pharmacies will remain closed from Friday until further notice, after markets got overcrowded by people purchasing essential items. In an order issued on the ...

Railway man tests positive, becomes MP's 27th COVID-19 case

The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh reached 27 after a railway employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a state health official said. He said the sample that returned positive was one of 14 sent for testin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020