Buckingham Palace to scale back Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade

A parade to celebrate the official birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not go ahead in its traditional form in light of restrictions on social gatherings due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The large parade of soldiers through central London, known as Trooping the Colour, is scheduled for Saturday June 13. The Queen's actual birthday is April 21.

"In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.