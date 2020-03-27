Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic could spark unrest among West's urban poor - Red Cross aid agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:54 IST
Pandemic could spark unrest among West's urban poor - Red Cross aid agency

Social unrest could erupt among the urban poor and marginalised in the West's biggest cities as they lack sources of income amid the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday. More than 80,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Italy since the outbreak emerged little more than a month ago and some 8,215 have died, far more than in any other country.

Francesco Rocca, an Italian who heads the world's largest disaster relief network, said that as well as social unrest the risk of suicide is increasing among vulnerable isolated people. "We have a lot of people who are living very marginalised, in the so-called black hole of society... In the most difficult neighbourhoods of the biggest cities I am afraid that in a few weeks we will have social problems," Rocca told a U.N. news briefing.

"This is a social bomb that can explode at any moment, because they don't have any way to have an income," said Rocca, whose Geneva-based agency also deploys volunteers in hard-hit Spain and France. He said the largest Western cities could see these problems emerge "in a few weeks".

Rocca, who is also president of the Italian Red Cross, spoke from Milan in the north, epicentre of the country's outbreak, after visiting Codogno, Bergamo, Brescia and Lodi. Some people with a family who normally live on odd jobs that earn them 20-25 euros a time are often outside social assistance programmes, Rocca said, adding: "Think about the Roma camps."

In Italy, Rocca met mayors and some of the 180,000 Red Cross volunteers who visit elderly people confined to their homes, do their food shopping and get medicines from pharmacies. There is a shortage of ventilators in the north and the south, he said. The IFRC, which has 14 million volunteers in 192 countries, and the International Committee of the Red Cross appealed on Thursday for 800 million Swiss francs ($830 million) to help vulnerable communities worldwide fight COVID-19. ($1 = 0.9639 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slumps after three-day rally as virus threat intensifies

Doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy in the face of the coronavirus hammered Wall Street again on Friday, halting its best three-day bounce in almost a century as the number of cases across the country skyrocketed. The United States su...

Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits, vegetables to over 300 tonnes a day in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has doubled its supply of fruits and vegetables in the Delhi-NCR at over 300 tonnes per day to meet rise in demand amid the nationwide lockdown even as it faces some logistics challenges, a senior company official said on Frida...

Home delivery for the aged: French youngsters reviving "village spirit"

In a supermarket in the old quarter of Nice, Bastien Gambaudo surveys the shelves of bleach and other household detergents. He is not shopping for himself but for an elderly woman whose fragile health puts her at risk of contracting the cor...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as virus uncertainty lingers; dollar set for weekly loss

Stocks across the globe fell on Friday after a historic three-day run-up, with indexes poised to close the month and quarter with starkly negative performances. The volatility of the erratic markets is expected to continue as the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020