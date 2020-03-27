Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 more COVID-19 cases in Maha, count 153; suspected patient

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:36 IST
28 more COVID-19 cases in Maha, count 153; suspected patient

With 28 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 15 of them in Sangli alone, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 153 on Friday, a health department statement said. An 85-year-old doctor, who was suspected to have contracted coronavirus, died at a private hospital in Mumbai.

While the statement of the hospital said his test reports from a privagte lab confirmed that he had coronavirus infection, the health department only said that report was awaited. Two of his relatives had recently arrived from the UK, the statement added. The deceased was diabetic and had a pacemaker as well, it added.

On the other hand, so far 24 coronavirus patients have been discharged after full recovery in the state. As many as 250 persons -- suspected or confirmed to have contracted the infection -- were hospitalized across the state on Friday.

The new patients in the state included 15 persons in Islampur in Sangli western Maharashtra's Sangli district. They had come in contact with a family which had returned from Saudi Arabia and some members of which had tested positive for the coronavirus. In Nagpur, four persons who had come in contact with a patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19 tested positive.

Two persons tested positive each in Mumbai and Thane and one each in Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia and Pune. Another patient who tested positive is from Gujarat, the health department said. Of the total 153 patients, Mumbai has 51, Pimpri Chinchwad 13, Pune 18, Sangli 24, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan- Dombivali six each, Nagpur nine, Thane five, Yavatmal four, Ahmednagar three, Satara and Panvel two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Vasai-Virar, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia one each and one person from Gujarat, the statement said.

Five coronavirus patients have died so far in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks family to pay Rs 4 lakh to destitute woman

Coming to the rescue of a destitute woman who has been rendered homeless during the coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the family of a man, whom she claimed to be her husband, to pay her Rs four lakh as compensation. ...

Surviving quarantine: five tips from a Russian cosmonaut

With more than third of the global population confined to their homes to slow the coronavirus pandemic, many are worried how long they will be cooped up. But being quarantined can be a good thing and something to enjoy, says veteran Russian...

Maintain social distance when going out to buy essential

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday urged the people of the state to resolutely follow social confinement till April 14 to break the vicious chain of infection induced by the coronavirus. In a statement, he asked the public to stay away ...

KZN Govt begins negotiations with Spar towards price gougers

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs has begun negotiations with Spar KZN management, with the view of terminating the contracts of franchise owners who are involved in price hiking.In a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020