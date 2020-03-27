Left Menu
Doctors' Federation writes to PM, suggests self-quarantine period for healthcare teams for efficient work during COVID-19 treatment

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting self-quarantine period of two weeks for doctors and other professionals who are on duty for efficient management of healthcare services in the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting self-quarantine period of two weeks for doctors and other professionals who are on duty for efficient management of healthcare services in the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. "Doctors are currently being posted in large groups and thus, the whole group is at risk of getting infected and will have to be quarantined even if one of them tests positive for COVID-19. This will lead to a shortage of healthcare professionals during this crisis," the federation wrote.

The federation further proposed that all doctors can be divided in 6 teams. "Out of those 6 teams, two teams can be posted on duty for seven days. These two teams can work in shifts for the duration of seven days. After the period of seven days is over, these two teams will be sent for a self-quarantine period of two weeks, while the other two teams will take over the duties for the next seven days and so on," FORDA added.

In this way, a quarantine period of two weeks for healthcare professionals will be ensured after one week of duty. A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

