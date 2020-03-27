Nepal reports fourth coronavirus case

Nepal reported its first coronavirus case outside capital Kathmandu on Friday taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to four. The virus patient is a 34-year-old man from Dhangadhi in Western Nepal, said Health Ministry spokesman Bikas Devkota.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is currently receiving treatment at Dhangadhi District Hospital. This is Nepal's fourth coronavirus case and the first reported outside Kathmandu, the official said.

Two of the coronavirus patients have already recovered and two are now undergoing treatment. A 19-year-old Nepali student who had returned from France via Qatar had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday last. She has been discharged from hospital after successful treatment.

In January, a 31-year-old Nepali student who had returned from Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province in China, had tested positive. The man recovered and was subsequently discharged from hospital. The government mandated week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus entered its fourth day on Friday.

Markets remained closed and roads wore a deserted look barring the vehicles of security personnel. The government has already closed its borders with India and China.

