Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain acts to prevent layoffs as rising coronavirus death toll stabilises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:59 IST
Spain acts to prevent layoffs as rising coronavirus death toll stabilises

Spain's government approved measures on Friday to prevent employers using the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to fire staff after health officials said the rising death toll was stabilising.

Spain, which has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country except Italy, said the national death toll had increased overnight by 769 to 4,858, a rise of around 19%. "In percentage terms, today's increase is roughly equivalent to that of the past three days, in which we seem to see a clear stabilisation," health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference.

Businesses across Spain have been forced to close their doors because of the coronavirus, and two of the country's largest unions have cautioned that as many as 1 million people could permanently lose their jobs. Speaking after an extraordinary cabinet meeting, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said employers must use temporary layoff programs, known as ERTEs, rather than permanently fire staff. Dismissing staff under 'just cause' is now completely banned.

"I'm asking employers to set an example, to be responsible to their people and to conserve employment," she said. Referring to the respiratory illness that can be caused by the coronavirus, she said: "You can't use COVID-19 to fire people."

Despite the widespread disruption to business, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said food supply chains were functioning smoothly in the country of about 46 million, the European Union's largest exporter of fruit and vegetables. "REAL WAR"

With the number of infections rising overnight to 64,059 from Thursday's 56,188, Spain is struggling to cope. Real Madrid's Bernabeu soccer stadium has been converted into a medical supply store, a fairground in Madrid has been turned into a mass testing area and a skating rink is now a morgue. Patients continue to stream into Spanish hospitals, where staff face a shortage of protective gear such as masks.

In the Basque capital Vitoria, an early centre of the outbreak, a Reuters reporter witnessed the funeral of a coronavirus victim, one of the few occasions for which Spaniards are allowed to break the lockdown and leave their homes. Undertakers in white overalls and masks lowered the casket while grieving family members stood back, keeping one metre (three foot) apart to minimise the risk of infection.

More than 9,400 health workers have tested positive for the virus, Simon said. That is about 15% of those infected in Spain. Spain extended the lockdown on Thursday by a further 15 days to April 11 and said it was fighting a "real war" over medical supplies to contain the death toll. It is turning to China, where the coronavirus originated, for many critical products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Canada bolsters Main Street with wage subsidy amid coronavirus outbreak

Canada said on Friday it will cover 75 of wages for small businesses and the central bank cut its key interest rate to the lowest level in a decade, as officials sought to limit layoffs and bolster an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pan...

Historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House, headed to Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The massive bill also r...

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day record

Italy recorded a shocking spike in coronavirus deaths Friday with 969 new victims, the worst daily record for any country since the pandemic beganThe infection rate, however, continued its downward trend, with the civil protection agency re...

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with very massive resources to economic disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to lay the groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020