Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:06 IST
IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with a "very massive deployment" of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters on Friday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was particularly concerned about emerging markets and developing countries who had seen $83 billion in capital outflows, adding that they need upwards of $2.5 trillion in financial resources to recover from virus-related disruptions.

IMF member countries had encouraged the Fund to focus its efforts on steps that could be done quickly, including a doubling of emergency financing to $100 billion and creation of a new short-term liquidity facility, she said in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four passengers die on cruise ship with coronavirus outbreak off Panama

Four passengers have died on board the MS Zaandam, a cruise ship currently off the coast of Panama with dozens of guests suffering from influenza-like symptoms, at least two of whom have coronavirus, the vessels operator said on Friday.Holl...

COVID-19: Govt forms air cargo management group for smoother movement of essential items

The Union civil aviation ministry announced on Friday that an air cargo management group has been created to move essential commodities across the country, which is under a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Private airlines...

US STOCKS-Wall St to snap record three-day surge as virus threat intensifies

Wall Streets historic three-day bounce was stalled on Friday as doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy resurfaced with the number of coronavirus cases in the country skyrocketing. The United States surpassed China as the nation with the ...

WRAPUP 1-Canada bolsters Main Street with wage subsidy amid coronavirus outbreak

Canada said on Friday it will cover 75 of wages for small businesses and the central bank cut its key interest rate to the lowest level in a decade, as officials sought to limit layoffs and bolster an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020