Belgium extends lockdown period until April 18 - RTBF

Belgium has extended its lockdown over the coronavirus crisis by two weeks until April 18, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.

Belgium's government and key economic and medical experts were meeting on Friday to determine the country's next steps in the crisis, after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 7,000.

