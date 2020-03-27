Zimbabwe to impose 21-day nationwide lockdown from Monday

Zimbabwe will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Monday to help curb the spread of coronavirus, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday.

Only state and health workers will be exempted from the lockdown, Mnangagwa said. Zimbabwe has five confirmed coronavirus cases, including one death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

