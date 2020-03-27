Left Menu
Nepal PM Oli discharged from hospital

  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:08 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:19 IST
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who had complained of chest pain, was discharged from hospital on Friday. Oli, 69, was taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for a medical check-up as he had irregular heartbeat and chest pain on Thursday night.

The prime minister was discharged after spending nearly a day in the hospital. Oli had undergone a second kidney transplant on March 4 in Kathmandu. He was discharged from the hospital after more than a week, and the doctors had advised him to avoid any meeting, gathering, and events for the next few months.

Oli, however, has been engaged in meetings following the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, he had also chaired a cabinet meeting.

