Soccer-German Cup semi-finals postponed

Germany’s cup semi-finals, scheduled for late next month, have been postponed in a further sign that top-flight football will not resume for some time due to the coronavirus crisis. Holders Bayern Munich were to host Eintracht Frankfurt on April 21 and fourth-tier Saarbrucken to welcome Bayer Leverkusen the following day but the German FA (DFB) said on Friday that the games were suspended to a yet to be determined date.

"Current circumstances dictate that playing is prohibited and training is only possible to a very limited extent," said a DFB statement, adding it was unlikely that the fixture schedule would return to normal before the end of April. The DFB has already recommended no matches in the top three flights of German football be played before April 30.

The cup final in Berlin is still scheduled for May 23. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

