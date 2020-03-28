Milan's menswear June fashion shows delayed to September

Italy's fashion industry body said on Friday the men's fashion shows scheduled for June 19-23 would be held in September at the same time as the women's shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion lobby said it was working on "new digital formats" to be able to facilitate virtual meetings of companies and consumers in June.

