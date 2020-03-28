Brazil's Bolsonaro says coronavirus deadly, but hunger also kills

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday returned to criticizing the lockdowns in major cities across the country, saying that the resulting hunger from the economic fallout could be more deadly than the coronavirus it was aimed at combating.

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian economy had been taking off before coronavirus hit.

