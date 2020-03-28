China reports 54 new coronavirus cases on Friday, no domestic transmissions
China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier.
The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
