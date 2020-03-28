Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study focuses on boosting immune response to vaccines in older people

A recent research shows that the immune system of older mice can be given a helping hand by applying immunology expertise and some genital wart treatment (don't try this at home just yet)!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 09:14 IST
Study focuses on boosting immune response to vaccines in older people
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent research shows that the immune system of older mice can be given a helping hand by applying immunology expertise and some genital wart treatment (don't try this at home just yet)! Mice and humans show similar age-dependent changes in their immune system so this finding offers hope for easily increasing the robustness of vaccination response in the older population. The research by Linterman lab was published in the journal eLife.

As we age, the function of our immune system declines, rendering us more susceptible to infections, and making us less able to generate protective immunity after vaccination. By understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underpin this poor response in older individuals, researchers in the Linterman lab were able to repurpose an existing treatment for genital warts and demonstrate that this was effective in overcoming the age-related effects on two of the many cell types making up our immune system. Dr Michelle Linterman, a group leader in the Institute's Immunology research programme, said: "The current coronavirus pandemic highlights that older members of our families and communities are more susceptible to the morbidity and mortality associated with infectious diseases. Therefore, it is imperative that we understand how the immune system in older people works, and to explore how we might be able to boost their immune responses to vaccines to ensure they work well in this vulnerable part of our society."

Vaccines work by generating antibodies that are able to block the ability of pathogens to infect us. Antibody secreting cells are produced in the germinal centre, immune reaction hubs that form after infection or vaccination. With age, the magnitude and quality of the germinal centre reaction decline. Immune cells called T follicular helper cells are essential to the germinal centre response. In this study the team used mice and humans to investigate why T follicular helper cell numbers decline with age, and if there is a way to boost them upon vaccination.

"The germinal centre response is a highly collaborative process that requires multiple cell types to interact at the right place and the right time. Therefore, it made sense to us that defects in one or more of these cell types could explain the poor germinal centre response observed in older individuals after vaccination," explains Dr Linterman. The researchers found that older mice and humans form fewer T follicular helper cells after vaccination, which is linked with a poor germinal centre response and antibody response. By developing our understanding of the cellular and molecular events occurring in the germinal centre after vaccination, the researchers identified that T follicular helper cells in older mice and people received less stimulatory interactions from their immune system co-workers.

By using a cream (imiquimod, currently used to treat genital warts in humans) on the site of immunisation to boost the number of stimulatory cells, they were able to restore the formation of T follicular helper cells in older mice and also rescue the age-dependent defects in another immune cell type (dendritic cells). Encouragingly, this demonstrates that the age-related defects in T follicular helper cell formation in ageing are not irreversible, and can be overcome therapeutically. The full picture and evaluation of whether this approach will work as an intervention in humans require more research into why the germinal centre response changes with age, and what can be done to overcome this. Once achieved, it could be that clinical trials are established to incorporate this knowledge into new vaccine formulations for older people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA-authorized Abbott portable kit detects COVID-19 in just 5 minutes

US healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Friday said that it has received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for the detection of novel coronavirus COVID-19, targeting the coronavirus RdRp Gen...

Up to 10 pc of recovered coronavirus patients in Wuhan test positive again, report says

About 3 to 10 per cent of recovered coronavirus patients in China have tested positive again after being discharged from the hospital. Doctors from Tongji hospital on the frontlines of the outbreak in Wuhan -- where the virus emerged -- tol...

Two Olympic champions amongst four Russians accused of doping

Four Russian athletes, including two former Olympic champions, have been charged with doping based on evidence from the bombshell McLaren report, the Athletics Integrity Unit IAU said. Andrey Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and...

Assessing depression symptoms may help ease cognitive complaints in women after surgical menopause

In a recent study, researchers have found that an assessment of anxiety and depression symptoms in women who have undergone surgical menopause for cancer risk reduction or RRSO may help in finding ways to ease cognitive distress in them. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020