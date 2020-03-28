Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honeymoon on lockdown: newlyweds' cruise goes awry over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 11:48 IST
Honeymoon on lockdown: newlyweds' cruise goes awry over coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Newlyweds Yadira Garza and Joel Gonzalez began their honeymoon cruise on the MS Zaandam with romantic strolls overlooking the sea, but have now spent days in a stuffy, cramped cabin as the ship goes on lockdown to contain coronavirus.

Four "older guests" have died on the ship in recent days, cruise operator Holland America Line said without providing details, while more than 130 people aboard are suffering from influenza-like symptoms. Two of them have tested positive for coronavirus. The just-married couple, instead of stargazing on deck with a bottle of wine, is now playing cards and watching movies, news and National Geographic in a narrow room that fits a bed, sofa, and dresser.

"Our routine is to survive," said Garza, who married Gonzalez in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on February 29 - one day after Mexico confirmed its first case of coronavirus. "It was before it became a pandemic, we didn't see a risk," she told Reuters in a phone interview.

Things quickly changed. Since last Sunday, the Zaandam's 1,243 passengers were told to keep to their rooms, barely two weeks into the cruise that set off from Buenos Aires on March 7 and was due to conclude at San Antonio, Chile, on March 21.

The 238-meter (781-foot) vessel staffed by 586 crew is now sitting off the Pacific coast of Panama, unable to continue its detour to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, because canal authorities say it cannot transit the waterway for sanitary reasons. Holland America is owned by Carnival Corp, whose Princess Cruises recently said it was suspending voyages for two months after two of its ocean liners that had been quarantined became hotbeds for coronavirus infections.

Both Garza and Gonzalez said they are in good health and are eager to return home to see their family and to again stroll freely in the fresh air. "Last week I did 56,000 steps and this week I did 10,000. We have practically no movement," Garza said, referencing her pedometer.

When the crew delivers water bottles and toiletries, the couple wipes down whatever they can, but has already run out of soap. "We are washing everything with shampoo," Garza said.

Her hope of soon getting off the Zaandam was restored after cruise operators said on Friday that people without symptoms would be transferred to the Rotterdam, a sister ship, which pulled up alongside. "Today I got dressed, I'm not in pajamas," Garza said. "They gave us the news that we could leave tomorrow, and I said, I'm going to get dressed to be ready."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC coaches

The railways has manufactured a prototype of an isolation ward for treating coronavirus patients by converting non-air-conditioned train coaches, it said on Saturday. Once the best practices were finalised in the next few days, each railway...

12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

Papa, please come home soon, two-year-old daughter of tile mason Tinku Singh, who is stuck in Punjabs Rupnagar district amid the country-wide lockdown, tells him on every call. Singh 27 hails from Agra and recently took a contract job in Hi...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1227 p.m.Indias response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says. 1225 p.m.Two IFS probationers b...

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei to resume domestic flights from Sunday

China has said the domestic passenger flights will resume operations in the coronavirus epicenter Hubei province, except for its capital Wuhan, from Sunday as part of a plan to ease lockdown in the region after it reported zero COVID-19 cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020