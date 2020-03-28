Seven more people test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir
Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 27, officials said. Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said. "Seven more positive cases in Srinagar today. Four cases had a history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation while the other three had travel history outside J&K," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.
"Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared," he posted on Twitter. Of the total 27 cases, 21 have been reported in the Kashmir Valley, while six in Jammu region. DPB DPB
