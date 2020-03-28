Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Oklahoma plains, an island of near normality in a pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:30 IST
On Oklahoma plains, an island of near normality in a pandemic

On red cobbled Main Street in Guymon, the biggest town in Oklahoma's panhandle, Jesus Ruiz gives "high and tight" hair cuts as a red, white and blue barber's pole turns lazily outside.

About half the customers in the barber shop work at the busy pork processing plant in Guymon, a majority Hispanic/Latino community which rises like an island in a sea of corn and grass. Ruiz hopes this remoteness protects it from the coronavirus encroaching on all sides. "I love it that nobody knows we're here," says Ruiz, 33, a Mexican-American who said the crime rate in Riverside, California, prompted him to quit the city near Los Angeles two years ago and move to this close-knit town of 11,500, where people often leave their doors unlocked when they go out.

In contrast to shuttered businesses and tens of millions of people confined to their homes across America, life seems fairly normal in Guymon, the closest case of coronavirus still more than 100 miles (160 km) away. There is nevertheless fear that COVID-19 may already be here, or will find its way in as workers from Texas, Kansas and other areas of the state commute to jobs in meat processing, feedlots and farms. Guymon has not been spared the panic buying seen elsewhere and its library and recreation center are closed. All Oklahoma schools are shut for the remainder of their year.

But locally-owned small businesses and restaurants remain open, albeit limiting customers, many owners more fearful of the economic impact of the virus than the virus itself. Unlike in neighboring New Mexico and Colorado, most Oklahomans do not face a stay-at-home order, but adults over 65 and people with underlying conditions are asked not to go out.

City Manager Joe Dunham said, under an order by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, it will take just one COVID-19 case in Guymon's Texas County for non-essential businesses to close. "I was hoping to keep restaurants open as long as possible just to create a sense of normalcy and not have panic," said Dunham, who is still getting used to not shaking hands with visitors to city hall. "It's a little bit quieter, the highway still seems pretty busy though."

CRITICAL FOOD BUSINESS There is nothing quiet about the Seaboard Foods pork processing plant three miles up U.S. Highway 64. It is operating at full capacity with nearly 2,600 workers, more than 80 percent of whom live in Guymon or the county.

People from at least four continents speaking about 19 languages and dialects process more than 20,000 hogs a day. This "critical" food operation, by far Guymon's biggest employer, has been ordered to stay open. As hundreds of workers change shifts, four Spanish speaking employees pile out of a Chevy Caprice after car-pooling the 40-miles from Liberal, Kansas. One has worked at the plant for a week, another several months, two of them for years.

"Of course we're scared of coronavirus," said a 61-year-old woman from Mexico, who asked that her name not be used. "It's really cold in there and there are a lot of people with flu." Plant employees are asked to stay home if they feel sick and Seaboard is offering two weeks paid leave to any worker told to self-quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19, said spokesman David Eaheart. The company is giving extra pay to employees who meet attendance requirements in the busy weeks ahead.

Thirteen coronavirus tests have come back negative in the county, with zero positive and 10 results pending, Texas County Memorial Hospital reported. 'DETACHED FROM REALITY'

Back on Main Street, Kalye Griffin, 42, arranges shirts at her Top Hand western store and trusts in God to safeguard families in this county where eight in ten voters backed President Donald Trump in 2016. Services have not stopped at Griffin's Victory Center Church and other houses of worship.

"We are very grounded in our faith and know we are protected," said Griffin, who has seen sales dwindle as rodeos and dances are cancelled. "The fear is doing more damage than the virus." A few blocks north, hairdresser Rick French, 66, is skeptical about shutting businesses to fight a virus he believes may only be as deadly as the flu.

At the same time, he says there is some denial in Guymon that anything as nasty as coronavirus could ever come to town. "It's almost like we're detached from reality. Nobody can believe it is going to happen here," said French, who plans to vote for Trump again this year. He said his business has dropped off as older female customers stay home. "We watch it on TV and just hope it doesn't come here." (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Guymon, Oklahoma; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police distributes food, essential commodities during lockdown

While the migrant labourers and daily wage workers are facing many problems due to paucity of jobs in the national capital owing to the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police has started distributing food, water, and medicines at multiple lo...

ANALYSIS -With eye on election, Trump in high-stakes balancing act over coronavirus response

President Donald Trump offered a preview of his re-election campaign playbook last year when he visited the building site of a multi-billion-dollar cracking unit in western Pennsylvania, hailed as one of the largest construction projects in...

As Bihar grapples with coronavirus, cases of bird flu, H1N1 also surface

As Bihar battles with COVID-19 crisis, the cases of bird flu and swine flu have also been reported from the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a meeting with the officials of the Animals and Fisheries Resources Department of ...

COVID-19: JSPL distributes mask, sanitiser to prevent virus spread

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Saturday said it has engaged women SHGs to manufacture over one lakh masks and distribute them to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The company said&#160;JSPL Foundation, which is its philanthropic arm, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020