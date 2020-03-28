Left Menu
Elderly people are at higher risk of COVID-19: Health Ministry

It has been found through reports that elderly people are at higher risk of COVID-19, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Saturday.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking to media in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

It has been found through reports that elderly people are at higher risk of COVID-19, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Saturday. "It has been found, as per reports world over also, that elderly people are at a higher risk of COVID-19," Aggarwal told media here.

He said that "our combined effort is to ensure the lockdown and social distancing are properly observed. The Government of India is working with States on health infrastructure preparedness to tackle with COVID-19." "Our major focus is to make dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, dedicated COVID-19 blocks and ready them up with isolation beds, ICU beds, and other required logistics ... The Health Ministry has also appointed specific nodal officers for States," said Aggarwal.

He said that amid lockdown, it is being ensured that both essential services and essential items are available in the country. "Along with AIIMS, Delhi, we are giving training online nationwide. As part of this, training of doctors and nurses will be done by the AIIMS across the country in which guidance will be given regarding COVID-19 suspected patients, how to manage and follow up them," Aggarwal said.

He added that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today inaugurated a 24x7 National Teleconsultation Centre related to COVID-19 at AIIMS, Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

