Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Punjab scaling up testing capacity, buying ventilators

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 18:15 IST
Coronavirus: Punjab scaling up testing capacity, buying ventilators

The Punjab government has geared up to strengthen its medical infrastructure by scaling up capacity to test for coronavirus and buying new ventilators, officials said on Saturday. Besides, the state government is working on increasing bed capacity in hospitals.

At present, labs in Patiala and Amritsar have the capacity to conduct 320 tests every day for the deadly disease. "We are procuring two more RT PCR testing machines each for Patiala and Amritsar colleges and we are also procuring two RNA extraction machines each at Patiala and Amritsar," Punjab Medical Education and Research, Principal Secretary, D K Tiwari said.

With the arrival of these machines, the testing capacity will jump to 400 each at Patiala and Amritsar medical colleges every day, he said. The Baba Farid university of Health sciences at Faridkot has also written to the Centre for setting up a testing lab on the campus.

Principal Secretary Health Anurag Aggarwal said the government has set up 5,000 isolation wards in state-run hospitals. "We have also tied up with private hospitals for this and identified 1,600 such wards. We are also exploring possibility of adding more wards for COVID-19 patients," Aggarwal said. He said the state government has placed orders for 100 more ventilators. Currently, the state has 387 ventilators available in government and private facilities.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the state government had made all arrangements to deal with any eventuality arising out of coronavirus. With most of coronavirus cases in the state being linked to NRIs and other who returned from coronavirus-hit countries, the state government has launched a major drive to track and test them.

Punjab has reported 38 coronavirus cases so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe says country at critical stage

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the country is at a critical stage in dealing with coronavirus infections but not at a point to declare a state of emergency. Abe says Japan has managed to keep clusters under control by carefully fol...

Govt has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the central government has committed all support to migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The home ministry has also asked states and union te...

6 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 PTI Six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of people undergoing treatment in the state for the deadly virus to 165. The state reported its first fatal case on Satu...

Kerala police deploy drones to book lockdown violators

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 PTI As the nation-wide lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread continues, Kerala police on Saturday deployed drones at various places to monitor the unlawful assembly of people and book those violating the curfew n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020