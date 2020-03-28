4 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajasthan

Four new positive cases of coronavirus including two staffers from Bangar Hospital, in Bhilwara, have been reported in the state on Saturday.

Rajasthan's Health Department said, "Four new Coronavirus positive cases (including two nursing staff of Bangar Hospital, Bhilwara)have been reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in Rajasthan now stands at 54." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.