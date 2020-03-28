COVID-19 cases rise to 20 in Haryana: Health dept

The number of coronavirus cases in Haryana increased to 20 on Saturday, with a person testing positive for the disease in Faridabad, the health department said. The total number of positive cases from Faridabad has reached three, as per the department's bulletin.

The number of positive cases reported from Gurgaon stands at 10. Four cases have been reported from Panipat and one each from Palwal, Panchkula and Sonipat. The test reports of 126 samples is still awaited while 430 samples were found negative, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

