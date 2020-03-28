Left Menu
All 16 samples from Himachal's Kangra test negative for COVID-19

All 16 samples tested for coronavirus in Kangra were negative, said Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati on Saturday.

  • Kangra (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:26 IST
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, COVID-19 has claimed 19 lives and infected 918 others.. Image Credit: ANI

All 16 samples tested for coronavirus in Kangra were negative, said Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati on Saturday. Prajapati said that 13 of the 16 samples tested today were close contacts of the patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

So far, three people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, one of whom lost his life. The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 918 others as on Saturday. (ANI)

