Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy small town priest deals with death on industrial scale

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:40 IST
Italy small town priest deals with death on industrial scale
Coffins bearing deceased parishioners no longer leave one at a time in a shiny hearse after a funeral every week or so. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

When he became a priest 40 years ago, Father Mario Carminati knew he would be dealing with death - but not on an industrial scale.

Coffins bearing deceased parishioners no longer leave one at a time in a shiny hearse after a funeral every week or so. Now, because of the coronavirus outbreak, clusters of coffins arrive every day and are laid on the cold marble floor of St. Joseph's Church.

"Authorities didn't know where to put the coffins," said Carminati, 64, the senior priest in Seriate, a tranquil, middle-class riverside town of 25,000 people in northern Italy. When enough have accumulated, he and other priests give them a hasty blessing and then a forklift loads them on to army trucks to cemeteries and crematoria.

Gatherings have been banned throughout Italy because of a national lockdown so church funerals cannot be held. Seriate is in Bergamo province, the hardest hit in Italy's northern Lombardy region and the epicenter of the outbreak.

With the national death toll topping 9,000 on Friday, Italy has suffered almost twice as many deaths as any other nation. The priest said the saddest thing for him was that many of his parishioners died alone, without loved ones, because restrictions in place to stem the spread of the virus do not allow family members into hospitals.

"We often talk about the neediest and these are truly the neediest now," he said outside the church after blessing about 40 coffins along with a younger priest, Father Marcello Crotti. "They are the neediest even though they are no longer alive. No one has the time or opportunity to take care of them anymore so I decided to open the house of the Lord to them," Carminati said.

It is a short stay. After Carminati and Crotti blessed the latest batch of coffins on Saturday, army troops in protective gear loaded them onto five trucks covered by camouflaged tarps. Bells tolled as the trucks left the church and residents looking down from windows and balconies made the sign of the cross.

As the caravan crossed an intersection, a town policeman wearing a medical mask and white gloves stood at attention and saluted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP issues helpline number to assist people affected due to lockdown

With an appeal to positively face the problems caused by the lock-down to save the country and Delhiites from coronavirus infection, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday issued a helpline number--8010066066 for necessary assistance ...

Rs 1 lakh crore grant to states will help in fight against COVID-19: CM Gehlot suggests PM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to take measures like granting of Rs 1 lakh crore to states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and problems during the lockdown to stop the diseases spre...

NGO feeds stray animals in Pune amid COVID-19 lockdown

Karma Foundation, an NGO based in Pune, has received special permission from the police to supply food to stray animals across the city. They have supplied food to over 8000 stray animals across the city in the last three days.Police have g...

COVID-19 : Delhi Police sets up 24*7 helpline

The Delhi Police on Saturday started 24-hour helpline number---011-23469526-- to resolve issues related to lockdown due to coronavirus. A total of 3796 calls were received on the helpline so far, informed Delhi Police.Earlier today, Delhi P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020