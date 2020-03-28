Various global medtech companies working to provide healthcare workers, patients with essential supplies

As India gears up to fight the coronavirus threat, the global medical technology industry is on the front lines, mobilizing at several levels, to help win this fight. Many global medtech companies are adding shifts and production lines in order to provide health care providers and patients the essential equipment and supplies they need - like diagnostic tests, personal protective products and ventilators - to detect, contain and treat this virus. While diagnostics manufacturers are increasing availability of COVID-19 tests, they are also continuing to ensure access to all the diagnostics so fundamental to patients and health care around the world.

According to a press release, this is particularly essential in India, which imports around 80-85 percent of all medical devices for intensive care, including ventilators, high-end diagnostic and robotic surgery instruments. Since the domestic Indian medical devices industry remains at a nascent stage, a global partnership remains essential to securing the health of India's 1.3 billion citizens. Only a strategic partnership between trusted names in the industry and government can continue to pave the way for improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostics India Private Limited said, "Given that the symptoms of COVID-19 and the common flu could be similar, effective screening and diagnostics is key to prevent undue anxiety and focus on providing care to those infected with Covid-19, and containing further spread of the infection in the vicinity of those infected." "Rapid scaling up of the availability of screening and diagnostic tests in more centres across India is key to manage the reported increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across India. Addition of State Government-run labs to the existing network could be an effective first step in the direction. We are faced with a healthcare situation that if contained effectively and in time could manifest the Indian Government's strengths in establishing 'Health for all', in partnership with diagnostic organisations and health delivery institutions," he added.

Dr. Subramanyam continued saying that the Government can establish scale for the COVID-19 screening and diagnostic network through existing private lab infrastructure, while diagnostic service providers can provide the technology for such testing. Private labs partnership in the scaling up process allows for their existing countrywide infrastructure to be leveraged to address a potentially mass testing requirement. Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director-BD-India/South Asia added that BD, a global medical technology company with an R&D centre in Chandigarh, technology campus in Bengaluru and manufacturing plant in Bawal, appreciates the Indian government's intent behind the unprecedented lockdown.

"While we fully support the preparedness efforts by government entities, we also have a responsibility to maintain business continuity and manufacturing of life-saving medical supplies and technologies as we respond to this global pandemic. At a time like this, it is imperative to have a clear and consistent communication between the central authorities and the local bodies to ensure seamless and effective implementation of lockdown while preserving the supply chain for essential services in battling the COVID-19 crisis," he added. "Our global network of experts is committed to support and work constructively with the government to ensure that there is no disruption in the global supply chain considering the dire need for technology to win this fight against Covid-19," said Abby Pratt, Vice President, AdvaMed.

"As an association, we will continue to work with the Indian government to help improve the status quo in light of the pandemic, that will not only ensure quality healthcare of Indian patients but also encourage robust innovation landscape for companies that promote life-saving and life-improving treatments and cures in times of such a crisis situation," Pratt added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

