Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 49, Yemini national dies

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 49, while a Yemini national here has died due to the disease, authorities said. The foreign national, aged 60, died at a private hospital, a senior official said.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of these 49 people, 41 are admitted at various hospitals. Five have been discharged, one had died earlier and one migrated out of the country.

On Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 40. The COVID-affected patients in Delhi include a Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter, health department officials said.

