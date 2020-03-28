Six coronavirus patients discharged from hospital in Haryana
A total of six coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, officials said on Saturday.
A total of six coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, officials said on Saturday. "A total of Six coronavirus patients were discharged from the hospital. Five coronavirus patients from Gurugram and one from Faridabad" said, officials.
A bulletin issued by the health department of the Haryana government said so far a total of 20 cases have been reported positive (Gurugram 10, Faridabad 3, Panipat 4, Panchkula 1, Palwal 1 and Sonepat 1). Of all the samples collected from the test of Covid-19, 430 were negative and results for 126 samples are still awaited.
The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Gurugram
- Faridabad
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
No toilets in Haryana govt school: Parents approach human rights body, education dept orders enquiry
Coronavirus: Haryana govt shuts all universities, colleges till March 31
Coronavirus: Haryana govt orders closure of Universities, colleges till March 31
Haryana bans public rallies, sporting events to contain coronavirus spread
Coronavirus: Haryana, Punjab govt shut educational institutions till Mar 31