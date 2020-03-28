Spain says all non-essential workers must stay home for two weeks to beat coronavirus

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that all non-essential workers must stay at home for two weeks, the latest government measure in the fight against coronavirus.

He said workers would receive their usual salaries but would have to make up lost hours at a later date.

The measure would last from March 30 to April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.