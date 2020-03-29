Soccer-Juventus players, coach agree pay cut due to coronavirus

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 00:58 IST
"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.26 million)for the 2019/2020 financial year", the Italian champions said in a statement on Saturday. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italian soccer club Juventus have reached an understanding with their first team and coach over a compensation reduction for the remaining part of the season equal to four months' pay. "The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.26 million)for the 2019/2020 financial year", the Italian champions said in a statement on Saturday.

"The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020", Juve added, saying personal agreements with coach Maurizio Sarri and the players will be finalized in the coming weeks. Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Italy's top-flight Serie A has been suspended since March 9. Italy has seen the highest number of deaths in any country from the virus so far.

Three players at Juventus previously tested positive for the virus, which includes forward Paulo Dybala, defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi. ($1 = 0.8977 euros)

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

