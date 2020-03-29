Soccer-Juventus players, coach agree pay cut due to coronavirus

Italian soccer club Juventus have reached an understanding with their first team and coach over a compensation reduction for the remaining part of the season equal to four months' pay. "The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.26 million)for the 2019/2020 financial year", the Italian champions said in a statement on Saturday.

"The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020", Juve added, saying personal agreements with coach Maurizio Sarri and the players will be finalized in the coming weeks. Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Italy's top-flight Serie A has been suspended since March 9. Italy has seen the highest number of deaths in any country from the virus so far.

Three players at Juventus previously tested positive for the virus, which includes forward Paulo Dybala, defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi. ($1 = 0.8977 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.