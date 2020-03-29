Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Factbox: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.2 trillion aid package to help the United States cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, began lifting a two-month lockdown. DEATHS, INFECTIONS Your COVID-19 questions, answered

There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the coronavirus, so we took to Instagram, Twitter and Reddit to see what questions have been bugging you, our readers.Below are answers from several healthcare experts who have been following the outbreak. Please note that there is much we still don’t know about the new virus, and you should reach out to your own healthcare provider with any personal health concerns. LIVING UNDER LOCKDOWN China reports 54 new coronavirus cases on Friday, no domestic transmissions

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier. The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said. What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus

It has been only three months since reports first emerged from China of an unknown virus causing unusual cases of pneumonia, and scientists and public health experts already know more about it and how it works than at the same point in earlier outbreaks. But there's still a lot they don't know. Shellshocked Spain reports record 832 new coronavirus deaths

Spain's coronavirus fatalities rose by a record 832 people overnight to 5,690 as hospitals and morgues were overwhelmed and a police chief fought back tears announcing a colleague's death. Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 72,248 on Saturday from 64,059 the day before. Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy barreled past 10,000 on Saturday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain. Officials said 889 more people died in the previous 24 hours, the second highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21, and that total fatalities reached 10,023. Iran to use 20% of state budget to fight coronavirus

Iran is to allocate 20% of its annual state budget to fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country, one of the worst-hit in the world, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday. Iran's death toll from coronavirus rose to 2,517 on Saturday, with 139 fatalities in the past 24 hours, as cases rose 3,076 to 35,408, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state television. Hockey sticks, sturgeons and skis: how much is enough physical distance?

From hockey sticks in Canada to downhill skis in Colorado, health officials are searching for relatable ways to urge people to keep a safe distance, in a global effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Two meters (6 feet, 6 inches) of separation is seen as critical to preventing transmission of the virus, but with few people carrying tape measures, rules of thumb have become important. Toughest weeks ahead in coronavirus fight, warns French PM

The next two weeks will be the toughest yet in the fight against coronavirus in France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned on Saturday as his government raced to add intensive care beds and source protective gear. The outbreak initially took hold in eastern France, where hospitals have become overwhelmed, and has been spreading west. Doctors in the greater Paris region have said their intensive care units will be full by the end of the weekend. Trump says he might lock down New York as health workers call for more supplies

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he might prohibit travel in and out of the New York area to limit the spread of the coronavirus from its U.S. epicenter, as healthcare workers in the hard-hit region said they did not have enough masks and medical equipment. With the number of known cases soaring past 115,000, the highest tally in the world, Trump said he might impose a quarantine on New York, and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut to protect other states that have yet to bear the brunt.

