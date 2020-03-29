Northern Ireland brings in tough measures to fight coronavirus

Northern Ireland will introduce "sweeping new powers" to combat the spread of coronavirus from 2300 GMT on Saturday, with many restrictions on businesses tougher than the rest of the United Kingdom.

The British region will prohibit anyone from leaving home without reasonable excuse, compel certain premises to shut and use its power of direction to close or restrict businesses that do not ensure employees' safety, its devolved government said.

The Belfast executive said anyone who can work from home must work do so and that it would introduce penalties ranging a fixed penalty notice to fines of up to 5,000 pounds to enforce the new powers.

