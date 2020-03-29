Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases and one death

Thailand has 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday, giving the latest daily update.

The country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total of death from the outbreak to 7. The latest victim was a 68-year-old man from Nonthaburi province who had attended a crowded boxing match in Bangkok where there had been a cluster of infections, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the CCSA spokesman said.

Thai authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, while authorities on the resort island of Phuket have asked people to stay home between 8 pm to 3 am in a new restriction on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

