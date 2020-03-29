One more tests COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on Sunday. The patient is a 53-year-old woman with a history of heart ailment, according to the Rajasthan Health Department. Earlier, Bhilwara District Collector (DC) R Bhatt addressed media that the officials have arranged 15,000 beds to quarantine people if the need arises.

"Apart from the present quarantine facility for 400, we have acquired 1,541 single rooms at various hotels. We have also marked places to set up 13,000 beds. We are ready with the arrangement to quarantine 15,000 people if required," he said. At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the total positive cases in Rajasthan stood at 54 including two foreign nationals as the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country rose to 979, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

