Goa allows e-commerce firms to home deliver essential items

The Goa government on Sunday allowed e-commerce platforms to provide home delivery of essential items to operate during the 21-day lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak. The decision to allow firms like Swiggy and Zomato to deliver food to people's doorsteps was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In another development, CRPF troopers started patrolling several areas of the state along with local police.

