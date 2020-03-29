UK's William and Kate urge mental health wellbeing during coronavirus outbreak

Britain's Prince William and his wife, duchess Kate, urged people on Sunday to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," read a post on their Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

"By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.