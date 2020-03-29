Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 15:29 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out

Qatar Airways will have to seek government support eventually, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on Sunday, warning that the Middle East carrier could soon run out of the cash needed to continue flying. Several states have stepped in to help airlines hammered by the coronavirus pandemic that has virtually halted international travel, with the United States offering $58 billion in aid.

Qatar Airways is one of few airlines continuing to maintain scheduled commercial passenger services and over the next two weeks expects to operate 1,800 flights. "We have received many requests from governments all over the world, embassies in certain countries, requesting Qatar Airways not to stop flying," Baker said by phone from Doha.

The state-owned carrier is operating flights to Europe, Asia, and Australia, repatriating people who have been left stranded after many countries shut their borders. "We will fly as long as it is necessary and we have requested to get stranded people to their homes, provided the airspace is open and the airports are open," Baker said.

However, he warned that the airline was burning through cash and only had enough to sustain operations for a "very short period". "We will surely go to our government eventually," Baker added.

He declined to say when the airline would need state aid, which could come in the form of loans or equity, but said it was taking measures to conserve cash. Employees have taken paid and unpaid leave voluntarily and Baker said he had forfeited his salary until the airline returns to full operations. Staff would not be forced to take pay cuts, though Baker said some had offered to do so.

The airline had said before the pandemic it would report a loss this financial year because of a regional political dispute that forces it to fly longer, more expensive routes to avoid airspace that it had been banned from using by some of the neighbouring countries. Rivals Emirates and Etihad Airways, of the United Arab Emirates, have grounded passenger operations, which Baker said had not benefited his airline.

Qatar Airways has been operating some flights at 50% occupancy or less and if it fills 45% of seats on flights over the next two weeks it will carry about 250,000 passengers. "We are not taking advantage … this is a time to serve people who want to be with their loved ones in a very trying time," Baker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

With 5 new patients, no. of COVID-19 cases rises to 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 31, officials said. Those who tested positive for coronavirus on...

COVID-19: Balrampur district admin in UP sends over 6,600 people for quarantine

The Balrampur district administration has started quarantining more than 6,600 people who have arrived from abroad and other states here amid the nationwide lockdown, an official said on Sunday. District Magistrate Karuna Karunesh said, To ...

Privacy rights may become next victim of killer pandemic

Digital surveillance and smartphone technology may prove helpful in containing the coronavirus pandemic -- but some activists fear this could mean lasting harm to privacy and digital rights. From China to Singapore to Israel, governments ha...

Quarantined woman dies in Goa, COVID-19 test results awaited

A 68-year-old woman, who was quarantined in the Goa Medical College and Hospital GMCH near here for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, died on Sunday, but the test results of her samples are awaited. State Health Minister Vishwajit Ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020