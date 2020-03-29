COVID-19: Javadekar sanctions Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund for Pune

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said he had sanctioned Rs 1 crore from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund to hospitals in Pune to buy equipment to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra's COVID-19 count as on Sunday stands at 196.

"From my funds under MPLAD scheme, I am sanctioning Rs 1 crore for various medical equipment - ventilators, monitors, ECG machines, defibrillator, suction machines, portable X-ray machine, and fogger to cater to the needs of the hospitals in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Pune," said Javadekar in a release. There are 24 COVID-19 cases in Pune currently.

