UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,228 people

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228, according to figures released on Sunday, an increase of 209. The figures are accurate up to 1700 local time on Mar. 28.

The previous increase saw the death toll rise by 260 people.

