Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. cities warn medical supplies running out, call for federal help to fight coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:28 IST
U.S. cities warn medical supplies running out, call for federal help to fight coronavirus

New York City, New Orleans and other major cities expect to run out of ventilators and other medical supplies within days as the United States grapples with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. New York City will need hundreds more ventilators in a few days and more masks, gowns and other supplies by April 5, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on Sunday.

New Orleans will run out of ventilators around April 4 and officials in Louisiana still do not know whether they will receive any ventilators from the national stockpile, the governor said. Louisiana has tried to order 12,000 ventilators from commercial vendors and has received 192, Governor John Bel Edwards said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"We haven't yet been approved for ventilators out of the national stockpile. I continue to press that case and I hope we will be cut in for a slice of what they have left," Edwards said. "It is the one thing that really keeps me up at night." A shortage of ventilators in several major cities worsened as the U.S. death count crossed 2,100 on Saturday, more than double the level from two days ago. The United States has now recorded more than 123,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the most of any country in the world. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

Doctors are also especially concerned about a shortage of ventilators, breathing machines needed by many of those suffering from the pneumonia-like respiratory ailment. Dr. Arabia Mollette, an emergency medicine physician at Brookdale and St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, has started praying during the cab ride to work in the morning before she enters what she describes as a "medical warzone." At the end of her shift, which often runs much longer than the scheduled 12 hours, she sometimes cannot hold back tears.

"We're trying to keep our heads above water without drowning," Mollette said. "We are scared. We're trying to fight for everyone else's life, but we also fight for our lives as well." On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

Since the virus first appeared in the United States in late January, President Donald Trump has vacillated between playing down the risks of infection and urging Americans to take steps to slow its spread. Tests to track the disease's progress also remain in short supply, despite repeated White House promises that they would be widely available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Shilpa Shetty contributes Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund

After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday said that she has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs to Prime Minister Narendra Modis PM-CARES Fund. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and also u...

Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed

A plane carrying eight people caught fire on Sunday while attempting to take off from Manilas airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said. The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers...

Army doctor, junior commissioned officer test positive for coronavirus: Official sources.

Army doctor, junior commissioned officer test positive for coronavirus Official sources....

To beat price rise amid lockdown, Bengal govt starts selling

People living in Kolkata will now be able to order raw fish online as the West Bengal government launched an app to tackle rising prices amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020