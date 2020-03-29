Guatemala extends curfew to avoid spread of coronavirus

Guatemala extends curfew to avoid spread of coronavirusReuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:33 IST
Guatemala extended a curfew originally meant to expire on Sunday until April 12 to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced.
Guatemala has so far registered 34 confirmed cases of the virus and one death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
