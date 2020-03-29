Top U.S. House Republican says another coronavirus stimulus bill may not be needed

The top U.S. House of Representatives Republican said on Sunday that a fourth economic stimulus package to try to curb the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic would be premature and may not even be necessary.

"I'm not sure we need a fourth package," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures," noting he wants to see the first three packages totaling more than $2 trillion take effect first. Illustrating the continuing tensions between the two parties in Congress, he added that he fears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, would try to use a fourth package to insert a political wish-list of items.

