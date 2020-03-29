Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands tops 10,000 coronavirus cases

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:19 IST
Netherlands tops 10,000 coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Netherlands passed the 10,000 marks on Sunday, the authorities said, as the country focuses on building up herd immunity rather than confining the population of 17 million. A total of 771 people have died from the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands and 10,866 have tested positive, the country's institute for public health and environment (RIVM) said.

The Dutch government has adopted a series of measures to fight the virus but has decided so far not to force people to stay home. A review of the policy is due to be unveiled on Tuesday. "The number of reported hospital admissions and the number of deceased patients appears to be increasing less rapidly than would be expected without measures in place," the institute said on its website.

"In a number of days, it can be concluded whether the number of hospital admissions and the number of deaths among reported patients is actually leveling off, and thus how well the measures are working." More than two-thirds of the more than 31,000 deaths worldwide from coronavirus have now been recorded in Europe and the Netherlands has warned people will be put under confinement if the measures already are taken do not work. Schools, bars, restaurants, coffee houses, and even brothels have been shut down since March 16, while school-leaving exams have been canceled.

All public gatherings and events now require official authorization and social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) has been imposed in shops and on public transport under threat of fines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: PhonePe launches donation drive, aims to contribute Rs 100 cr to PM Fund

After Paytm, Flipkart-owned PhonePe has launched a donation drive and said it aims to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund towards fighting coronavirus crisis. PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 for every user, who donates to t...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 20

Two more persons tested positivefor COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of such casesin the state to 20, an official saidOne of them, a 52-year-old doctor at a city hospital,had recently returned from Delhi, while the travel history...

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...

Actor Shilpa Shetty contributes Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund

After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday said that she has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs to Prime Minister Narendra Modis PM-CARES Fund. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and also u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020