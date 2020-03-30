Left Menu
Development News Edition

68-bed field hospital being constructed in New York City's Central Park for coronavirus patients

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:30 IST
68-bed field hospital being constructed in New York City's Central Park for coronavirus patients

A 68-bed field hospital will be constructed by Tuesday in the city’s iconic Central Park to help enhance New York City's medical capacity to treat the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases. Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Sunday that Mount Sinai Hospital, working with a relief organisation named Samaritan's Purse, is creating the 68-bed field hospital in the sprawling Central Park.

"Very important, in Central Park, we're going to be using every place we need to use to help people…So, this is the kind of thing that you will see now as this crisis develops and deepens,” he said that the Central Park Conservancy, the city’s Parks Department and the Mayor's Office “all worked together to get this done” with Mount Sinai and Samaritan's Purse. The hospital should be operational by Tuesday, he said.

Crews started construction of the long, white medical tents in the park's East Meadow lawn. The field hospital has been specially designed as a respiratory care unit. New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US and the state passed a grim milestone of recording 1,000 deaths due to the COVID19 pandemic on Sunday. Deaths due to COVID19 in the state went from 728 to 965 in just one day.

At 237, this was the largest one-day increase in number of deaths since the coronavirus outbreak began. By the end of the day, the death toll in the state had crossed 1,000. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US stood at 142,356 and 2,493 people have died in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over 7,000 additional coronavirus cases in New York State were recorded, bringing statewide total to 59,513, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

de Blasio said that the number of coronavirus cases in the city alone were 32,308, "a stunning number. And we have lost, and this is so painful, 678 of our fellow New Yorkers. That means in the last 24 hours from this morning to Saturday morning, we lost 161 more people in this city. People of all walks of life, every kind of New Yorker.” In an interview to CNN, the Mayor said that New York City only has enough medical supplies to last through the week.

We have enough supplies to get to a week from today with the exception of ventilators. We're going to need at least several hundred more ventilators very quickly," de Blasio said. "But we have otherwise the supplies to get to next Sunday. We are going to need a reinforcement by Sunday, April 5th in all categories, especially ventilators but in other areas as well. And personnel is becoming more and more the issue.” Cuomo has said that as the state tries to reduce the spread of the virus, it is also preparing for the worst.

“We are expanding hospital capacity so that the system is not overwhelmed during the "apex" of the virus — the point at which the number of cases is at its high point,” he said, adding that a 1,000 bed temporary hospital is opening at the sprawling Javits convention center Monday, and other temporary hospitals are being built in partnership with Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers. Three COVID-only facilities are also planned. The USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship, will arrive in New York Harbour on Monday, staffed with 1,200 medical professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Transunion Cibil says data reporting to be in line with moratorium guidelines

Credit information company Transunion Cibil on Monday assured borrowers that data reporting will be aligned to RBIs moratorium announcement and there will not be any dent to credit histories as a result of it. The move came after the RBI an...

New Olympic date likely 'this week': organisers

New dates for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will likely be revealed this week, organisers said Monday after the coronavirus forced the historic decision to postpone the Games until next year. Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori told reporters t...

Japan submits updated emissions plan, leaving carbon target unchanged

Japan has maintained its carbon emissions reduction target in its updated emissions plan submitted to the United Nations as part of an international process to address climate change. The government stuck to its 2030 target of cutting emiss...

UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says

The coronavirus epidemic in the United Kingdom is showing signs of slowing and antibody tests could be ready in days, Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said on Monday.We think the epidemic is jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020