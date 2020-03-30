Japan ruling party calls for 20 trln yen direct spending in stimulus package

Japan ruling party calls for 20 trln yen direct spending in stimulus packageReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:24 IST
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LD) on Monday called for direct spending of 20 trillion yen ($185.6 billion) as part of a stimulus package to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The LDP proposed a package of measures totalling 60 trillion yen, party lawmakers said.
($1 = 107.78 yen)
