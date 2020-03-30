UAE adopts law to organise food strategic stocks in emergencies - state news agency

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, has approved a law organising strategic stocks of food commodities in emergencies, the state news agency WAM said on Monday.

The UAE is dependent on imports for around 80 to 90 pct of its food. (Reporting By Alaa Swilam; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.