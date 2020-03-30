Swiss banks have granted around 6.6 bln Sfr of Covid loans

Swiss banks had granted around 6.6 billion Swiss francs ($6.89 billion) worth of emergency loans to businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak as of Sunday night, a government official said.

That was around one-third of the 20 billion Swiss franc fund the government had created this month, raising the question of whether it might need to be topped up, Erik Jakob, an official from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told a news briefing in Bern.

($1 = 0.9575 Swiss francs)

