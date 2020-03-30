Singapore reports 35 more coronavirus cases, total 879

Singapore reports 35 more coronavirus cases, total 879Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:50 IST
Singapore confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total tally to 879.
Nine of the 35 cases were imported while the others were locally transmitted.
The Southeast Asian city-state suffered its third coronavirus-related death on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
